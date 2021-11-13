Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

5 scathingly funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's feud with Big Bird

Artists take on his charge of government propaganda, his hypocrisy, and more

byThe Week Staff
November 13, 2021
Political Cartoon.

David Horsey | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

John Darkow | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Clay Jones | Copyright 2021 Claytoonz.com

  • Political satire

