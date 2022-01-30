Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

7 cartoons about Putin's Ukraine threat

Artists take on Russia's possible invasion, Biden's stance, and more

byThe Week Staff
January 30, 2022
Political Cartoon.

David Horsey | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Taylor Jones | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Kevin Siers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Skip advert
  • Political satire
Skip advert

Recommended

7 toons about the battle to replace Stephen Breyer
Political Cartoon.
Feature

7 toons about the battle to replace Stephen Breyer

Most Popular

How Amy Schneider's signature pearls inspired Jeopardy! viewers
Champion Amy Schneider
bead it

How Amy Schneider's signature pearls inspired Jeopardy! viewers

Biden's approval in Georgia 'has fallen off a cliff'
Joe Biden.
woof

Biden's approval in Georgia 'has fallen off a cliff'

The spectacular risk of cryptocurrency investing
A daredevil.
Opinion

The spectacular risk of cryptocurrency investing