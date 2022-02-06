Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

5 cartoons about China's troubled Winter Olympics

Artists take on its human rights abuses, COVID at the games, and more

byThe Week Staff
February 6, 2022
Editorial Cartoon.

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Tom Stiglich | Copyright 2022 MediaNews

Editorial Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Steve Breen | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Tom Janssen | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

The shadow hanging over the Winter Olympics
Protesters.
Feature

The shadow hanging over the Winter Olympics

China wins first gold medal of Beijing Olympics
Qu Chunyu
on the board

China wins first gold medal of Beijing Olympics

Most Popular

Woody Allen goes out with a whimper
Woody Allen.
Opinion

Woody Allen goes out with a whimper

Texas butterfly sanctuary closes after QAnon-linked threats
National Butterfly Center
Lowe Blow

Texas butterfly sanctuary closes after QAnon-linked threats

The fantasy of a Trump-slaying Republican
Donald Trump.
Opinion

The fantasy of a Trump-slaying Republican