September 8 editorial cartoons

Monday's political cartoons include Donald Trump booed at the U.S. Open, a hidden message in the Epstein Files and a new bird in Florida

By
published

This Donald Trump cartoon shows Trump standing next to a &amp;ldquo;Jobs Report&amp;rdquo; chart that has been turned upside down so the arrow points up and to the left. Trump speaks to the people in the room and says, &amp;ldquo;Biden could never have turned the numbers around like I did!&amp;rdquo; A man responds, &amp;ldquo;Thank you for your leadership sir!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Birds of Florida&amp;rdquo; and depicts three birds. The first two birds look normal and are labeled &amp;ldquo;Roseate Spoonbill&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;flamingo&amp;rdquo;. The third bird is a crazy-looking duck holding a piece of paper that reads &amp;ldquo;Vax Mandate&amp;rdquo;. This duck is labeled &amp;ldquo;Surgeon General&amp;rdquo; and says &amp;ldquo;Quack!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts New York mayor Eric Adams at his desk speaking to a man in a suit. Adams holds a piece of paper signed by Donald Trump. The man in the suit says, &amp;ldquo;If you drop out of the mayor&amp;rsquo;s race, they&amp;rsquo;ll give you a cushy job in a swanky place.&amp;rdquo; Adams responds, &amp;ldquo;Guarding Ghislaine Maxwell?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump in a wildly comic style. He wears a black T-shirt that reads &amp;ldquo;FBI: Female Body Inspector&amp;rdquo;. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I was an informant for the FBI&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

At the top left of this cartoon, a file folder labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files (Redacted)&amp;rdquo; has been opened. The rest of the cartoon shows 22 pieces of paper that have been redacted with dark lines but the dark lines taken together each form a letter that spells out &amp;ldquo;TRUMP IS HIDING SOMETHING&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows RFK Jr. sitting at a desk speaking into a microphone. He points at a photo of a truck being blown up by a missile. He says, &amp;ldquo;Today, we ordered a military strike on a shipment of vaccines.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts three different circle-shaped symbols from the United States federal government with words written about each. The &amp;ldquo;Department of War&amp;rdquo; is written about the symbol for the Department of Defense. The &amp;ldquo;Department of War on Science&amp;rdquo; is above the symbol for the Department of Health and Human Services. Finally, the &amp;ldquo;Department of War on Democrats&amp;rdquo; is written about the symbol for the Department of Justice.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is illustrated in the style of the Simpsons. At left, a character that looks like Smithers speaks to Donald Trump outside the US Open stadium and says, &amp;ldquo;They weren&amp;rsquo;t booing, sir! They were yelling, &amp;lsquo;TrOOOO-OOmp&amp;rsquo;!&amp;rdquo; An angry Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;I don&amp;rsquo;t like the U.S. Open! I want the U.S. closed! Build the wall!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Chicken too little too late..&amp;rdquo; It depicts a terrified chicken labeled &amp;ldquo;Sen. Cassidy&amp;rdquo; running as he yells &amp;ldquo;RFK JR.&amp;rsquo;s an anti-vaxxer!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;RFK JR.&amp;rsquo;s an anti-vaxxer!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;RFK JR.&amp;rsquo;s an anti-vaxxer!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Narendra Modi with their arms around each other outside an Asian-style building. Aides mingle in the background under a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Alliance of those pissed off by Trump&amp;rdquo;. Xi says, &amp;ldquo;I heard Canada might be joining us.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Patrick Chappatte / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

