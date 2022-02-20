Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

5 cartoons about easing mask mandates

Artists take on loosening restrictions, looming inflation, and more

byThe Week Staff
February 20, 2022
Editorial Cartoon.

Steve Kelley | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Guy Parsons | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Skip advert
  • Political satire
Skip advert

Recommended

5 cartoons about Trump's toilet troubles
Political Cartoon.
Feature

5 cartoons about Trump's toilet troubles

Most Popular

U.S.-Russia tensions just took their darkest turn yet
Vladimir Putin.
Picture of Damon LinkerDamon Linker

U.S.-Russia tensions just took their darkest turn yet

Watch a Clydesdale recover from injuries in Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad
Budweiser Clydesdale
horse's best friend

Watch a Clydesdale recover from injuries in Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad

Why baptism errors are such a big deal for Catholics
Baptism
what's the difference?

Why baptism errors are such a big deal for Catholics