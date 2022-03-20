5 outraged cartoons about Tucker Carlson's pro-Russia stance
Artists take on his twisted logic, his defense of Putin, and more
Recommended
5 toons about Zelensky's speech to Congress
5 toons about Zelensky's speech to Congress
Most Popular
Ukraine handed Putin one of his 'most comprehensive routs' in small town
Ukraine handed Putin one of his 'most comprehensive routs' in small town
Trump campaign forced to pay $350,000 in NDA setback
Trump campaign forced to pay $350,000 in NDA setback
Russian state anchor laughs at 'correspondent' Tucker Carlson in Colbert sendup