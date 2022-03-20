Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

5 outraged cartoons about Tucker Carlson's pro-Russia stance

Artists take on his twisted logic, his defense of Putin, and more

byThe Week Staff
March 20, 2022
Political Cartoon.

Nick Anderson | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Dave Whamond | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com

Political Cartoon.

Ed Wexler | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

  • Political satire
