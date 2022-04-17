Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

5 cartoons about America's inflation woes

Artists take on rising prices, Biden's policies, and more

byThe Week Staff
April 17, 2022
Editorial Cartoon.

Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Steve Breen | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

John Darkow | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

  • Political satire
