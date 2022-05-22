Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

7 cartoons about replacement theory conspiracists

Artists take on far-right media, American paranoia, and more

byThe Week Staff
May 22, 2022
Editorial Cartoon.

Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Nick Anderson | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Pat Bagley | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Peter Kuper | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

John Darkow | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

R.J. Matson | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

  • Political satire
