Feature

5 cartoons about revelations of the Jan. 6 hearings

Artists take on Giuliani's plotting, Luttig's statements, and more

byThe Week Staff
June 26, 2022
Political Cartoon.

Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Kevin Siers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com

Political Cartoon.

Nick Anderson | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

  • Political satire
