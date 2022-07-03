Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

7 cartoons about the end of Roe vs. Wade

Artists take on the landmark decision, the future for women, and more

byThe Week Staff
July 3, 2022
Editorial Cartoon.

Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

David Horsey | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Phil Hands | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

  • Political satire
