Biden snubs U.S. press during meeting with Turkish president

U.S. press knew Monday's meeting between President Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was coming. But what they didn't expect was to be left out of the get-together almost entirely.

Although originally supposed to "go in for a picture and remarks," U.S. reporters waited outside of the meeting room for almost two hours, The Washington Post reports. Turkish press, however, was allowed in. No explanation was offered as to why.

1.5 hours and counting outside the room where President Biden is meeting with Turkish leader Erdogan. We were supposed to go in for a picture and remarks at the start. Turkish official media was allowed in. We have not been. No explanation. #freepress pic.twitter.com/pXKojjXDMO — Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) June 14, 2021

The next update reporters received was reportedly from Turkish officials, who shared photos of the meeting on the Turkish presidency's Twitter account, per the Post and Bloomberg.

The U.S. press corps is in the dark about this meeting between Biden and Erdogan, even as the Turkish government tweets out photos. Pooler @EliStokols reports that “WH pool still hasn’t gotten any confirmation” of this bilat. https://t.co/XHVj4HdYC8 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 14, 2021

Turkish officials are tweeting photos of President Biden meeting with Erdogan, while the White House traveling press pool, which was supposed to cover the beginning of the bilat, is outside waiting out in the hallway. https://t.co/FMQQhBMyfL — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 14, 2021

When reporters were finally allowed inside the room, both Biden and Erdoğan remained tight-lipped about their discussions, writes Bloomberg. Eventually, Biden told reporters the two leaders had "had a good meeting" — but nothing else, per The Associated Press.

US press corps: Can you tell us what you discussed? (Silence except for White House staff shooing out reporters from Erdogan bilat.) Press to Biden: "Couldn't hear you, sir." Biden: "Because I didn't say anything." pic.twitter.com/iKqIw7XQTK — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 14, 2021

After pool holds for nearly two hours, Biden and Erdogan sit silently in front of cameras Biden eventually says “we had a very good meeting.” When told press couldn’t really hear him, he said “because I didn’t say anything.” Nothing else. No other words before pool moved out pic.twitter.com/VbqSNW01V7 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 14, 2021

Although the exclusion of U.S. reporters may have been a symptom of "last minute jostling and wrangling," American press expressed frustration with the White House, saying the snub flies in the face of Biden's message of democracy vs. autocracy.

there’s always a lot of last minute jostling and wrangling at these meetings, but would be a big disappointment if wh caved on press access for the turkey bilat. reporters have been waiting outside for an hour plus https://t.co/rNrIurTSKn — Justin Sink (@justinsink) June 14, 2021

Biden wasn't any more forthcoming during a press conference on Monday afternoon. He simply said he and Erdoğan had a "positive and productive meeting, much of it one-on-one," and added that he is "confident" the U.S. and Turkey will make "real progress."

US President Biden on his meeting with Turkey's President Erdogan: - Had a positive meeting - Turkey, US have big agendas - Confident will make progress with Turkey pic.twitter.com/IMSHwWcpoG — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 14, 2021

The president is on his first official trip overseas, which began in England at the G-7 summit and now continues at NATO headquarters in Brussels. He will later meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.