Only 2 GOP representatives voted in favor of Jan. 6 select committee

Just two House Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) — voted alongside Democrats on Wednesday to establish a select committee responsible for investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, CNN reports. A previously-passed House measure in favor of an independent bipartisan commission later failed in the Senate.

"I voted in support of the select committee because the truth matters," Kinzinger wrote in a statement following the vote, which cleared 222-190. "We have to put the partisan political divisions aside and put the interests of our country and our democracy at the forefront."

Just before the vote, Cheney noted in a statement that she believes it "right to be wary of an overtly partisan inquiry," but since the bipartisan panel failed to pass, Congress is nonetheless "obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814." "We must ensure that what happened on January 6, 2021 never happens again," she added. Both Kinzinger and Cheney have previously criticized former President Donald Trump for his baseless claims of widespread election fraud and his role in inciting violence on Jan. 6.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will appoint eight members to the select committee, which is expected to investigate the security failings of and circumstances leading up to the attack on Jan. 6, per CNN. Objecting Republicans are reportedly concerned the "partisan panel" will be used as a platform to "attack" Trump, but as Kinzinger notes in his statement, "we cannot let fear stop us from doing what is right."