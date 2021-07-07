Press Secretary Jen Psaki rebukes Marjorie Taylor Greene's vaccination-Nazi comparison

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday, after the Georgia representative whipped out yet another inappropriate metaphor and likened U.S. vaccination efforts to a "Nazi paramilitary wing," or "brownshirts," Politico reports.

Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people. People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations. You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment. https://t.co/S8qlstuSqL — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

Psaki rebuked Greene's remarks in an interview with CNN's New Day, assuring viewers the White House does not "take any of our health and medical advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene," and is simply trying to protect the health and wellbeing of the nation.

"We don't take any of our health and medical advice from Marjorie Taylor Greene. So I can assure everyone of that." - @PressSec Jen Psaki responds to @mtgreenee's criticism of door-to-door vaccination outreach efforts (And by criticism, I mean more Nazi comparisons) pic.twitter.com/7BNUBxICLb — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) July 7, 2021

Greene later argued in a Twitter thread that her experience as a former gym owner adds to her credibility, since "the #1 risk factor for death from [COVID-19] is obesity."

The Georgia Republican has a storied history of antisemitic comments, just last month apologizing for recent remarks equating vaccine and mask mandates to the Holocaust. In her apology, Greene said she had finally learned there is "nothing comparable" to the genocide of over 6 million Jewish people.

However, it appears that such a lesson has yet to sink in.