'A hitman sent them': Capitol police officer urges lawmakers to 'get to the bottom' of Jan. 6

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn shared quite a powerful analogy during the opening Jan. 6 select committee hearing on Tuesday.

After echoing calls from fellow officers, who asked lawmakers to investigate the role those in power may have had on the Capitol riots, Dunn pivoted toward a potent parallel. "If a hitman is hired, and he kills somebody, the hitman goes to jail. But not only does the hitman go to jail, but the person who hired them does," Dunn said. He continues, "There was an attack carried out on Jan. 6. And a hitman sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that."

Earlier Tuesday, Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell testified that "nobody else" but Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. "All of them were telling us 'Trump sent us.'"