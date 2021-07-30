Have Democrats learned that fighting poverty is very easy?

According to a new analysis from the Urban Institute, this year will have the lowest poverty rate in American history, at just 7.7 percent. It turns out that cutting poverty is super easy. People are poor because they lack money and so — stay with me here — when you give them some money, poverty falls. This counts as a penetrating policy insight in the United States. Yet most of the programs that created this big drop in poverty were one-off events from the pandemic rescue packages, like the stimulus checks, or will expire soon, like the boost to unemployment insurance and food stamps. It raises the question of whether Democrats, and the American people more broadly, can take the lesson to heart that we really can fight poverty with one simple trick. According to the Urban Institute paper, the three largest reasons why poverty fell were the survival checks, which pulled 12.4 million people out of poverty; the boost to food stamps, which pulled out 7.9 million; and the boost to unemployment insurance, which pulled out 6.7 million. Jason DeParle at The New York Times reported on what this meant in real terms for a number of low-income families. In every case, the money was a godsend: "Without that help, I literally don't know how I would have survived," said Kathryn Goodwin, a single mother. A man named John Asher used $3,200 in checks to get his own apartment and take custody of his autistic son. Yet, depressingly, Goodwin and Asher were not exactly on board with the programs. Goodwin fretted that her ex-boyfriend had used the money to buy drugs, and that others had used them to buy big TVs. "Why should taxpayers pay for that?" she wondered. "If you want to change your life, you have to get up and do something — not sit home and get free money," said Asher.

Next year, poverty is going to go back up by a lot. That said, I still believe the coming post-pandemic period will be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reconfigure America's attitude toward government and welfare. We all saw how when the pandemic struck, the state had to step in and help everyone to stop the economy from collapsing. Nobody bothered with these impossible and idiotic arguments about the dignity of work, or trying to make sure that the rescue payments went absolutely only to those in dire need. Instead, Congress just shoveled money out the door to practically everyone. The state support that everyone depends on at all times became very visible and blatant. And it turns out people like getting free money! The survival checks, in particular, got about three-quarters approval in several polls. Leah Burgess, a part-time chaplain and student in D.C., told DeParle: "If our resources in a pandemic could change millions of people's lives, then what's stopping us from continuing to do that?" The answer is nothing but politics. Free money is great, and all Americans — not just the poor — should be demanding more of it at all times.