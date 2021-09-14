California Gov. Gavin Newsom survives recall effort

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has prevailed and will win the state's recall election, several news outlets are projecting.

Voters were asked to answer two questions: should Newsom be removed from office, and if Newsom is removed, who should take his place? With 62 percent of the statewide results reported, 67 percent voted "no" to removing Newsom from office, while 33 percent voted "yes."

Newsom is serving his first term as governor. The last recall election in California was in 2003, when Democrat Gray Davis was ousted from office and replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger.