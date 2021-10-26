Toddlers' terrible, horrible, no good, very bad political books

Once there was a little bunny who wanted to run away. So he said to his mother, "I am running away." "If you run away," said his mother, "I will run after you. For you are my little bunny." "If you become a fish in a trout stream," said his mother, "I will become a fisherman and I will fish for you. But if you WASTE your life on an underwater basket-weaving major with a critical race theory minor at a LIBERAL arts college full of DEMONRATS, I'll disown you, because frankly we already have TOO MANY progressives ruining this country, and I'll not sit back and watch MY little bunny get brainwashed by Washington elites who have NO IDEA what it's like out here in Real America." Whaddya think, do I have what it takes to make it in the political kids book market? Because the market is booming, and it's awful. Left and right alike, from Antiracist Baby to Donald and the Fake News, from The ABCs of AOC to Fame, Blame, and the Raft of Shame, political books for little kids are bizarre. They're grating, boring, and age-inappropriate — which starts to make sense when you realize the children are just a cover story. The real customer is the parents, the ones who prop up their toddler's primer in social justice on the shelf in their Pottery Barn nursery, angling it to appear in every Instagram post, all neutrals aglow with a peach-tinted preset. Or the grandparents who insist on bringing an off-registry baby book lauding former President Donald Trump to the shower — or the friend who gifts a crayon-drawn hagiography of a political #girlboss in a #pantsuit who #persisted. Political children's books sell because they're a new way for brain-broken adults to burnish their political identities in contexts where politics are deeply unnecessary. These aren't really books for kids at all.

Consequently, though some of the art is quite charming, the writing is usually atrocious. It's as if none of these authors has ever sat down with a toddler and noticed what stories she likes, what holds her attention and captures her imagination. Very young kids enjoy rhythm, rhyme, repetition, and a concrete narrative they can follow. There are exceptions to the rule — our 2-year-old twins love Flotsam, which is wordless and invites parents to tell the story themselves — but think of the classics you can still partially quote from early childhood: Goodnight Moon, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, Madeline, Guess How Much I Love You, Ferdinand, or anything by Dr. Seuss. They all employ rhythm, rhyme, repetition, and a concrete narrative, at least two of the four. Or think of The Runaway Bunny, which I butchered above. It's light on rhyme but heavy on the other three, especially repetition. The bunnies say just about everything twice, and even toddlers can grasp that the mother is ultimately telling her little bunny just one thing: She loves him, no matter what. By contrast, here is an excerpt from The ABCs of AOC's index. The main text has just a sentence or two for each letter, many without an explicit link to the titular Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D.-N.Y.). But in the index, for parents who wish to further enlighten their 18-monthers on the meaning of words like "advocate," "jobs," "knowledge," "Latinx," "opponents" (spoiler: It's Republicans!), and "xenophobia," we find entries like this mess of contradiction and stereotype for the letter N: NONCONFORMIST: As a nonconformist, AOC resists pressure to follow the crowd, although she backs most of the viewpoints of the Democratic Party. She is one of a new generation of lawmakers making their mark with fresh policy ideas and a direct connection with the public through social media. AOC is part of a tradition-shattering Congress — the most racially and ethnically diverse ever. AOC is also unafraid to express herself in nontraditional ways. She released a Twitter video of herself dancing into her Washington office after being criticized for dancing in a video recorded while she was in college. During her swearing-in, AOC sported bright red lipstick and hoop earrings. She said she chose her bold look to honor the Bronx native Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latinx justice of the Supreme Court, who wore red nail polish to her confirmation hearings. [Jamia Wilson, The ABCs of AOC] Or there's this, from A is for Activist: A is for Activist. Advocate. Abolitionist. Ally. Actively Answering A call to Action. Are you An Activist? […] C is for Co-op. Cooperating Cultures. Creative Counter to Corporate vultures. Oh, and Cats. Can you find the Cats? [Innosanto Nagara, A is for Activist] This book has over 2,000 Amazon ratings with a near-perfect five-star average. Who thinks pre-verbal child should hear about corporate vultures? Fame, Blame, and the Raft of Shame is actually more readable than most of its peers — at least it has a story. But it also has heavyhanded allegory, producing cringey passages like this: "The hateful animal has hurt Mr. Mountain Lion's feelings!" yelled Swan. "Let's build a Raft of Shame, and trap the skunk forever in the whirlpool. This way, all who visit our great city will see his shame." [Dan Crenshaw, Fame, Blame, and the Raft of Shame] Or here's how Donald and the Fake News begins: Once upon a time, when people lived in caves, there was a country called "the Land of the Free." It was presided over by a "president" named Donald. Donald understood that a leader should do the will of the people he leads — and that he did! To begin with, he drained the Swamp that had prevented the cave people from having a say in how they were governed. Next he helped them build a wall — to keep out those who didn't love freedom. And then he and the people wrote what they called "the Constitution." The Constitution was a sacred document that spelled out the law of the land! [Eric Metaxas, Donald and the Fake News] There's a lot that's confusing here, like how "president" is in scare quotes, or that Trump becomes the author of the Constitution. How did the swamp slime up our laws and governance before the government even existed? Was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the book's chief villain, somehow involved with the Articles of Confederation? But set all that aside and imagine you're hearing this at age 2. What is "governed"? How does a swamp keep people from talking? What's a "law"? The art and layout tell me this book is for toddlers; the words say it's for old men who spend too much time putting memes on Facebook while they watch One America News Network. (Whether the Donald the Caveman series, of which this is one volume, is kids' content is in some dispute. It was originally marketed to children — and that's how most Amazon reviewers speak of it — but author Eric Metaxas began claiming it was "adult satire" after the books were harshly critiqued online.)