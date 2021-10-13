GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw has written a kids book about cancel culture

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is now not only a politician, but a published author — of a children's book, no less.

More specifically, the lonestar conservative has written a book titled Fame, Blame, and the Raft of Shame that aims to "teach youth about the dangers of cancel culture," reports the Washington Times. Crenshaw said his goal was to compete with the "left-wing" and "woke" books written for children.

"You've got [to] reach all audiences," the lawmaker explained to Fox News. "Parents are increasingly frustrated by their school's curriculum. They can go find left-wing progressive and woke children's books out there. It's pretty hard to find exclusively conservative-themed children's products." Crenshaw's cancel culture-centric book will be the fourth in a series published by Brave Books, a conservative publishing house that is 'empowering this generation's youth with conservative values,'" writes the Washington Times, according to Brave Books' website.

The story is reportedly set in an underwater city surrounded by seaweed, a barrier that begins to crack as offending citizens are hurled through its clutches on a "raft of shame," reports Fox News.

Crenshaw said conservatives wrongly view cancel culture as a "simple" issue, and he "wanted to craft this story that kind of exposes the nuance of what we mean by cancel culture," per Fox News.

Talking Points Memo's Cristina Cabrera, however, isn't very optimistic about the success of that mission. "Rep. Dan Crenshaw ... wrote a children's book about cancel culture titled Fame, Blame, and the Raft of Shame," she wrote, "and now I wish I never learned how to read."