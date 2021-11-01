Marjorie Taylor Greene has racked up at least $15,500 in mask-related fines

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has had at least $15,500 deducted from her congressional pay this year to cover her fines for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor, The Washington Post reports.

The mask rule was established in January at the recommendation of the Capitol attending physician; it was briefly lifted in June, but put back in place a month later because of the highly contagious Delta variant. There is a $500 fine for the first offense, and $2,500 for each one after, with the money taken out of the lawmaker's paycheck.

The House Ethics Committee on Monday said in a press release that Greene, who was fined in May, August, and September, has been disciplined four more times over the last month, resulting in $15,500 in fines. Her spokesman, Nick Dyer, told the Post she's actually been fined nearly two dozen times for not wearing a mask, and has been hit with $48,000 in fines.

Greene, who received backlash over the summer for comparing mask mandates to Nazis forcing Jewish people to wear Star of David badges, said in a statement she "will continue my stand on the House floor against authoritarian Democrat mandates, because I don't want the American people to stand alone."