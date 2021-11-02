Eric Adams elected as New York City mayor

Democrat Eric Adams will be New York City's 110th mayor, after defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday, multiple news outlets are projecting.

With 38 percent of the estimated votes reported, Adams has 68.6 percent of the vote, compared to Sliwa with 26.8 percent. Adams, a former New York City police captain, will be the city's second Black mayor. He takes office on Jan. 1.

Adams has the support of outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as centrists like former Mayor Michael Bloomberg. On the campaign trail, Adams focused on how the city will recover economically from the coronavirus pandemic and public safety, saying he opposes the abuse of stop-and-frisk practices and wants to see more police officers in the subways.