Alvin Bragg elected Manhattan district attorney

Alvin Bragg will serve as the next Manhattan district attorney, after defeating Thomas Kenniff in Tuesday's election, several news outlets are projecting,

Bragg, 48, is a Democrat and former federal prosecutor. Kenniff, a Republican, is a former prosecutor and judge advocate general. Bragg will be the first Black person to lead the office, succeeding Cyrus Vance Jr., a Democrat who did not seek re-election.

In this new role, Bragg will oversee the office's investigation into former President Donald Trump and his family business. Tens of thousands of cases are handled by the Manhattan DA annually, and Bragg said he plans on addressing the disproportionate prosecution of Black defendants, The New York Times reports. He also vowed to protect the public while ensuring fairness, stating he will hold police and prosecutors accountable while showing leniency for low-level crimes.