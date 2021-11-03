Cincinnati and Pittsburgh's mayoral races both made history

In an election year so far decorated with mayoral firsts nationwide, the history making has continued in both Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Democrats Aftab Pureval of Cincinnati and Ed Gainey of Pittsburgh have become their city's first Asian Pacific mayor and Black mayor, respectively, per the Cincinnati Enquirer and Pittsburgh's WTAE.

What's more, Pureval, who defeated longtime Cincinnati politician David Mann, will now be the only Asian Pacific mayor in the Midwest, per the Enquirer.

"We made history in Cincinnati," Pureval told supporters after his win.

In Pittsburgh, Gainey had previously "made headlines" after defeating incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto in a significant Democratic primary upset, writes WTAE. And on Tuesday, the state representative sailed to victory over Republican and retired Pittsburgh police officer Tony Moreno in the municipal election, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"Let me tell you why this is beautiful: because you proved that we can have a city for all," Gainey said to supporters as his win was clinched. "You proved that everybody can change. We know how people have talked about Pittsburgh and talked about how segregated it is, but today, you changed that."