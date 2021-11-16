Report: House to vote Wednesday on censuring GOP Rep. Paul Gosar over video

On Wednesday, the House will vote on a resolution censuring Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) for posting online an altered anime video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Additionally, the person said, the House will vote on removing Gosar from his committee assignments. The resolution states that depictions of violence can lead to real harm being done to people, AP reports, and women in politics are routinely threatened in an attempt to silence them and get them out of public life.

In a now-deleted tweet, Gosar shared the 90-second video with the caption, "Any anime fans out there?" In the clip, an animated figure whose face has been replaced by a photo of Gosar is seen using a sword to hit the neck of a character made to look like Ocasio-Cortez.

The video was posted earlier this month, and immediately, Democrats called on Gosar to remove the video and resign. Ocasio-Cortez said on Tuesday that Gosar has not apologized or "made any sort of contact or outreach ... In a perfect world, he'd be expelled. We are not in a perfect world, so censure and removal from committee I believe is appropriate."