Marjorie Taylor Greene mixes up 'Gestapo' and 'Gazpacho' during rant against Pelosi

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) did all she could fondue to call out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday, but after mixing up the word "Gestapo" — the Nazi secret police — with "Gazpacho" — a cold tomato soup that originated in Spain — her attempt fell flatter than a bad soufflé.

During an interview, Greene accused Pelosi's "Gazpacho police" of "spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives." She was referring to a claim from Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) that the Capitol Police investigated his office "illegally;" the department denied this, saying an officer conducted a security check after his office was left open.

Just to clear things up, @RepMTGGazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup Gestapo: Nazi Germany's secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

Greene's culinary journey through Europe continued after the "Gestapo"/"Gazpacho" blunder, with the congresswoman trying to get in on the joke she never meant to make. "No soup for those who illegally spy on members of Congress," she tweeted, "but they will be thrown in the goulash."