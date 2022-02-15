Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas to 6 people tied to fake elector plan

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack issued six more subpoenas on Tuesday, as they seek additional information on "efforts to send false slates of electors to Washington and change the outcome of the 2020 election," the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), said.

The committee is asking for "records and testimony from former campaign officials and other individuals in various states who we believe have relevant information about the planning and implementation of those plans," Thompson added.

The subpoenas were sent to Michael Roman, director of Election Day operations for former President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign; his deputy, Gary Brown; Pennsylvania state Sen. Douglas Mastriano (R); Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem (R); Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward; and Laura Cox, the former chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

The Jan. 6 committee says Roman and Brown both "reportedly participated in efforts to promote allegations of fraud in the November 2020 election and encourage state legislators to appoint false 'alternate' slates of electors." Mastriano and Finchem signed a letter to former Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 5, 2021, asking him to delay certification of the election on Jan. 6, and Ward assisted with coordinating Arizona's fake electors. In November 2020, Cox tried to delay certification of Michigan's election results for 14 days, making the request with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.