L.A. City Council president under fire over leaked racist remarks

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez faced calls to resign on Sunday after a profanity-laced audio recording was released in which she allegedly made what the Los Angeles Times described as "openly racist remarks" about the Black child of a white council member.

In the recording, several Latino council members discussed their frustrations with a city redistricting map in a closed-door meeting in October 2021, the Los Angeles Times reports. Martinez said the white council member, Mike Bonin, treated his Black son like "an accessory," and described the child's behavior saying, "Parece changuito," "like a little monkey."

Martinez also described Indigenous Oaxacan immigrants in Koreatown as "short little dark people" and said of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, "F--k that guy ... He's with the Blacks."

It was not clear who leaked the recording, The New York Times notes. Martinez and another council member, Kevin de Leon, issued apologies.

"In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and I hold myself accountable for these comments," Martinez said. "For that I am sorry."

Martinez added that the "context of this conversation was concern over the redistricting process and concern about the potential negative impact it might have on communities of color."

Three council members have called for Martinez to resign, per the Times, including Nithya Raman, who tweeted, "Racist, homophobic, and deeply cruel statements like these are disqualifying for elected office in L.A."