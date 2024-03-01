Alabama lawmakers rush to shield IVF

The state's House and Senate passed bills to protect doctors, clinics and hospitals offering in vitro fertilization treatment

IVF fertilization
The Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos have the same rights as children
published

What happened?

Alabama's House and Senate passed similar bills Thursday to legally shield doctors, clinics and hospitals offering in vitro fertilization treatment, after the state Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos have the same rights as children. The ruling effectively halted IVF treatment in the state.

Who said what?

Republicans are rushing through a "quick fix" for the "unintended consequences" of legally declaring that life begins at conception, said state Sen. Bobby Singleton (D). This legislation will at least "get the clinics open for the families" going through IVF, said state Rep. Terri Collins (R).

The commentary

Republicans are stomping on their "own party's triumph," Carmel Richardson said at The American Conservative. Alabama and "divine law" correctly hold that "if you make legal persons, you have to treat them as legal persons in all cases, not just when it is convenient" politically. "Providing legal rights to the unborn at any age of gestation is always going to be a legal mess," said Robin Marty at West Alabama Women's Center to The Washington Post.

What next?

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) is expected to sign the final legislation.

