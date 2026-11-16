Asylum seeker accommodation: what are the options?

Government plans to house more than 1,200 asylum seekers at a former military barracks in Oxfordshire are likely to face a legal challenge after planning permission was fast-tracked by Housing Secretary Angela Rayner.

In September, the nearby village of Piddington symbolically voted to leave the UK in protest at the plans. And its parish council chairman, Tim McNally, said last week that ministers should “absolutely” be ready for a court battle.

Where to house asylum seekers and those who have arrived illegally in the UK while their applications are being processed has become one of the most contentious issues in British politics in recent years.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week US Watch full video here:

How many asylum seekers are in hotels?

The number of asylum seekers housed in hotels, which were meant to be used as a temporary measure, sky-rocketed in the years after 2020, coinciding with a dramatic increase in small boats crossing the Channel.

These hotels often act as a lightning rod for anti-migrant protests. They are also disproportionately expensive, costing up to six times more on average than other types of accommodation, according to The Migration Observatory.

Their use has fallen sharply since Labour came to power. Between 31 March 2023 and 31 March 2026, the proportion of asylum seekers housed in hotels halved, from 42% to 21%. The government has pledged to end the practice entirely by 2029.

What are the other options?

Asylum seekers have also been placed in ordinary flats or houses in multiple occupation, including properties rented from private landlords or from social housing providers. But this puts “added pressure on already high rents in the private sector” and leads to “angry accusations that migrants are being given homes ahead of UK citizens”, said Sky News.

Sign up to get Today’s Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the day’s biggest news and analysis – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another option is to repurpose former military barracks. As of the first quarter of 2026, 989 asylum seekers were housed in what the Home Office calls “large sites” such as ex-military facilities, and waterborne vessels, said The Migration Observatory. Yet barracks are not necessarily cheaper to fund than hotels, because of the cost of converting them for their new use.

They have also proven controversial, as in the Piddington case. Previous attempts have largely failed because “accommodating large numbers of people near small communities is difficult to manage”, said a 2025 report by the National Audit Office.

Is there a better alternative?

Zrinka Bralo, CEO of non-profit Migrants Organise, said dedicated housing schemes may provide a better solution. From 2014 to 2020, “more than 20,000 Syrians were resettled directly into homes through the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme, supported by councils and communities”. More than 34,000 Afghan refugees have been settled in the UK through such schemes, and more than 223,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Integrating refugees into communities would help to “‘rebrand’ asylum seekers away from the scrounger, rapist stereotype”, human rights reporter Diane Taylor told The Guardian. Asylum seekers awaiting decisions could be paid for jobs like “keeping streets clean” and “planting civic flowerbeds”, with part of their wage going towards their accommodation, to “cut the cost to the taxpayer and boost integration”.

However, “there are people who don’t want asylum seekers here” in any capacity, she said. “If we put them in the sewers they would protest.”