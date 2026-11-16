The Explainer

Asylum seeker accommodation: what are the options?

Hotels, shared houses and former Army barracks all have their drawbacks as NGOs make the case for community housing schemes

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A protest sign reading “No to Bicester MOD asylum centre” displayed above a “Piddington: please drive carefully” road sign in Piddington, Oxfordshire
The Oxfordshire village of Piddington has become a flashpoint in the debate over migrant housing
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Government plans to house more than 1,200 asylum seekers at a former military barracks in Oxfordshire are likely to face a legal challenge after planning permission was fast-tracked by Housing Secretary Angela Rayner.

In September, the nearby village of Piddington symbolically voted to leave the UK in protest at the plans. And its parish council chairman, Tim McNally, said last week that ministers should “absolutely” be ready for a court battle.

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