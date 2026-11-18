Five European countries have resurrected the UK’s controversial Rwanda deportation plan for rejected asylum seekers.

Denmark, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and Greece announced on Monday a partnership with the Rwandan government to create the first EU migrant holding centres outside the bloc. The move has been condemned by human-rights groups but seen as vindication by supporters of the Tory government’s scheme.

How will the scheme work?

The deal reflects a “radical hardening of European migration policy”, said Euronews. Under the scheme, those whose asylum applications have been rejected will be transferred to reception centres in Rwanda, where they can choose to settle in the local community, return to their home country, or travel to a third country where they have a right to reside. Those who choose to stay in Rwanda will be given a residence permit and offered language classes and support with finding work.

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Each country will apply its own criteria for deciding who is to be deported, but only adults, not minors, will be eligible. The Netherlands “will focus on adult men from countries in Rwanda’s region”, while the German government will reportedly be deporting those migrants who “refuse to cooperate with efforts to establish their identity and come from countries reluctant to readmit their own nationals”.

A Rwandan government official told Agence France-Presse that the most likely site for the “return hub” was the Gashora transit centre, around 40 miles southeast of Kigali, which was formerly a UN refugee camp. Initially run as a pilot scheme, it is expected to house around 100 people, “with each of the five nations possibly sending about 20 migrants”, said the BBC.

Representatives of the five EU countries said they are confident deportations could begin as soon as next year. “I think it will be a game changer, making us able to confront the massive challenges of illegal migration,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference in Vienna.

Is it legal?

Changes to EU legislation earlier this year have “made it possible for countries to negotiate deals to set up such deportation centres – as long as they comply with fundamental rights obligations”, said Politico .

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Anticipating the legal battles that stalled similar efforts in the UK under the previous Conservative government, the EU countries involved have been quick to talk up protections for those deported.

Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Tom Berendsen said migrants’ safety would remain a “key priority”. Any agreement, he said, would abide by the principle of non-refoulement, which forbids governments from forcing people to countries where they might be under threat, as well as other principles of international and European law.

What has the reaction been?

Human-rights groups have reacted with dismay. Nearly 50 organisations from 15 countries, including the International Rescue Committee, issued a joint statement condemning what they called “a new phase of harmful externalisation policies”. They accused the five participating states of further compromising the safety of “one of the most marginalised groups in society, in return for a deterrence goal that evidence clearly suggests they will not reach”.

But supporters of the Tory Rwanda scheme that was jettisoned by the Labour government have taken the deal as vindication of it. It is “ironic” that the announcement comes as “we are discovering what an absolute Europhile Andy Burnham really is”, leading Eurosceptic Tory MP Mark Francois told the Daily Mail. “Perhaps he could take a leaf out of their book and revive Rwanda as a real deterrent to illegal boats continuing to arrive on our shores.”

For his part, Burnham has said his government will watch any offshore migrant detention deals struck by EU nations “with interest” and keep the situation “under review”.