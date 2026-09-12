The boat protests: unprecedented but unsurprising

Patriot Platform protests disrupted the UK’s biggest ferry port for hours, and tried to prevent lifeboats from rescuing asylum seekers

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Stop the Boats protestors in Portsmouth
‘Hundreds of balaclava-clad men’ blocked roads around Dover port
(Image credit: Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)

“Sadly, we’ve become used to far-right protests in recent years,” said Joe Mulhall in The Guardian. There have been angry crowds outside hotels housing asylum seekers across Britain, and Tommy Robinson has led vast “Unite the Kingdom” rallies in central London.

But what we saw in Dover and Portsmouth last weekend “feels different”. At around 7am on Saturday, “hundreds of balaclava-clad men, dressed all in black, began piling out of the backs of vans and blocked roads around Dover port”. Chanting “Stop the boats” and “Whose streets? Our streets!”, they shut down the UK’s biggest ferry port for hours. Then, on Sunday evening, a group of men gathered near a Portsmouth beach to try to prevent lifeboat crews from bringing ashore 140 asylum seekers.

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