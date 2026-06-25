Coastguard payments scrapped after court case backfires

MPs to meet coastguard volunteers to discuss end of hourly expenses

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Photo collage of the sea, coast guard rescue, a life ring, and a lighthouse
Around 3,500 highly-trained volunteers operate on Britain’s coasts
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

“If we want a strong, resilient Coastguard for the future, we must make sure that those who step forward are supported, not penalised,” said Lynsay Mackay of the GMB Union. And yet callout payments for the 3,500 highly trained volunteers who operate on Britain’s coasts have been controversially scrapped.

Coastguard rescue officers are fighting to get the payments restored, with the GMB’s help. But, in the meantime, many are thinking of leaving the service. And with temperatures soaring and tourists flocking to beaches, seaside communities fear for the strength of any emergency response.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.