Bangladesh army steps in as PM quits, flees protests

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amid escalating protests that left hundreds dead

Protesters pose in front of Bangladesh's prime minister residence after longtime leader flees country
"This civilian dictator was more dictatorial than previous military dictators"
(Image credit: K M Asad / LightRocket via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published
in speed read

What happened

Bangladesh's longtime prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, resigned and fled to India on Monday amid escalating student-led protests that her government had tried to crush with force, leaving hundreds dead. Army chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman said he was temporarily taking control of the country to restore order as protesters stormed and ransacked Hasina's official residence and other buildings tied to her family and party, including the museum honoring her father, the country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Bangladesh Protests
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸