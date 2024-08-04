Turmoil in Bangladesh: the fury over a quota system

Protests have been met with a wave of police brutality that left around 200 people dead

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has an unwavering tendency to reward AL supporters
(Image credit: Antonio Masiello / Getty Images)
By
published
in under the radar

A "bizarre national crisis" has shaken Bangladesh, said Sharmeen Murshid in the Daily Star (Dhaka). It began when students staged protests demanding an end to an outdated quota system that requires 30% of civil service jobs to go to descendants of those who fought in the nation's 1971 war of independence from Pakistan. 

The protests, though peaceful, were met with a wave of police brutality that left around 200 people dead and thousands injured. That led to violence spreading across this nation of 174 million people, so a nationwide curfew was enforced, with soldiers ordered to shoot on sight. In a few days, the chaos abated, but how on earth did "legitimate" protests trigger such an appallingly disproportionate response? 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Bangladesh Under The Radar
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸