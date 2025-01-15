Why has Tulip Siddiq resigned?

Economic secretary to the Treasury named in anti-corruption investigations in Bangladesh

Tulip Siddiq
Tulip Siddiq is the niece of Sheikh Hasina, former Bangladeshi prime minister, who is accused of corruption
(Image credit: Nicola Tree / Getty Images)
By
published

Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq has resigned, after growing pressure about allegations of corruption linked to her aunt, the deposed prime minister of Bangladesh.

The Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate, who, like Keir Starmer, was first elected in 2015, had referred herself to the prime minister's standards adviser, Laurie Magnus, and insisted she had done nothing wrong.



Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

