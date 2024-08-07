Will the resignation of Bangladesh's prime minister usher in a new wave of democracy?

The prime minister resigned after weeks of violent protests over a quota system

Illustration of Sheikh Hasina, Muhammad Yunus and protestors storming the PM's palace
Hasina's political longevity "relied on tacit backing from the army and on increasing oppression"
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Bangladesh will have a new leader for the first time in over a decade, as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday, fleeing the country by helicopter. The head of the Bangladesh Army, Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman, confirmed the news and also announced that he was forming an interim government, to be led by Nobel Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, in what he described as a "critical time for our country."

Hasina's resignation comes following weeks of anti-government protests by students, sparked by anger over a newly implemented quota system for civil service jobs. Hasina had ruled Bangladesh since 2009 and was often described as an authoritarian. Her time in power was "marked by an economic rebirth but also by the mass arrest of political opponents and human rights sanctions against her security forces," said AFP

Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

