The horse racing industry is caught up in the migrant debate

At least 78% of the workers on race tracks are reportedly immigrants

A backstretch employee tends to a thoroughbred for Kevin Attard Racing before sunrise at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, Canada, on March 15, 2025
'The demand for people to care for and feed the horses far outpaces the visas issued'
(Image credit: Mike Campbell / NurPhoto / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

With the Trump administration continuing to target migrants, one unexpected industry has been thrust into the spotlight given its visa-heavy workforce: horse racing. A large percentage of the people who work on America's horse racing tracks are migrants and the industry often serves as a lifeline for those looking for legal status. As a result, horse racing insiders are pressuring the White House to provide enhanced protections for them.

Why do so many migrants work on horse racing tracks?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸