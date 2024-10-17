Trump blames migrants for the housing crisis. Experts aren't so sure.

Migrants need housing. They also build it.

Construction continues in the Village of Rienda in Rancho Mission Viejo in unincorporated Orange County, CA on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
Construction continues in Rancho Mission Viejo in unincorporated Orange County, California, in September 2024
(Image credit: Paul Bersebach / MediaNews Group / Orange County Register via Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Is the influx of migrants across America's southern border responsible for the country's housing shortage? Donald Trump and J.D. Vance think so. A lot of experts disagree.

Trump and Vance say that housing costs are a "reason to crack down on immigration," said Reuters. Immigration is "driving housing costs through the roof," Trump said at an Arizona rally. That combines the former president's top issue with the concerns of voters: One poll shows that housing costs are the second-highest economic concern for the electorate. It's "basic supply and demand," added Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for Senate in Arizona.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸