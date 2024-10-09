Kamala Harris immigration policy reflects 'changing national mood'

Her emphasis is enforcement

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (L) visits the US-Mexico border with US Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin (R) in Douglas, Arizona, on September 27, 2024.
'I reject the false choice that suggests we must choose either between securing our border and creating a system that is orderly, safe and humane,' Harris said
(Image credit: Rebecca Noble / AFP / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Polls suggest voters trust Donald Trump more than Kamala Harris on immigration. Harris is trying to make up the difference with a hawkish platform on the topic.

Harris has "called for further tightening of asylum restrictions," said The Associated Press after the Democratic candidate visited the U.S. border with Mexico. Among her plans: "More serious criminal charges" for migrants who repeatedly cross the border illegally, as well as a new requirement that asylum claims be made only at official U.S. ports of entry. "I reject the false choice that suggests we must choose either between securing our border and creating a system that is orderly, safe and humane," she said during the border visit.

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

