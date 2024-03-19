Cubans rally for 'power and food' in rare protests

What happened

Cubans marched in protest of 18-hour rolling blackouts and food supply shortages, chanting "power and food" in an unusual display of public dissent in the communist country. Sunday's protests started in Santiago, the nation's second-largest city.

Who said what

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called for an "atmosphere of tranquillity and peace," promising to "attend to the complaints of our people." Cuba's foreign minister summoned the top U.S. diplomat in Havana on Monday to protest the embassy's "interventionist conduct and slanderous messages" on the protests. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel called Cuba's accusations "absurd," saying the U.S. "is not behind these protests."

Santiago's protest was the "largest demonstration" in Cuba since a 2021 "uprising" that was met with a "violent crackdown," the Miami Herald said. Havana's "rare admission" of this protest suggests it is trying to avoid another "international backlash."

What next?

Cuba recently requested food aid from the United Nations for the first time ever as it struggles through a "near unprecedented economic crisis," Reuters said.