Democrats and progressives wrestle with the ‘Woke 1.0’ era

Some feel that use of the term is derogatory, while others think it’s a good branding exercise

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez surrounded by floating hashtags, with the US Capitol building in the background
‘Woke 1 was crazy,’ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said recently
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Six years after the term “woke” peaked in political lexicon amid the George Floyd protests, some on the left have taken to referring to this period of ultra-liberal declarations as “Woke 1.0,” insinuating that the upcoming midterm elections will pave the way for “Woke 2.0” as a backlash against the Trump administration. But not everyone in the Democratic Party seems to agree on how, or even if, “woke” should be used as a campaign tool.

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.