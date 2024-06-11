Are Democrats going soft on the Trump conviction?

President Biden's allies want him to make a bigger deal of the felony verdict

Some believe Democrats should spend the campaign referring to the former president as "convicted felon Donald Trump"
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Donald Trump is the first American president to have a felony conviction on his record. That's a big deal. But some critics say that Democrats aren't doing enough to keep that fact in front of voters. President Joe Biden is being "prodded by Democrats" to highlight Trump's felony conviction, said The New York Times. Biden has started to include his rival's legal problems as an occasional talking point on the campaign trail, but some allies have "called for him to be more aggressive."

They might have to keep prodding. Other Democrats are "far from certain that Trump's criminal record matters to voters at all," said The Associated Press. Whether to emphasize that record — or whether to sidestep it — "could prove pivotal in the evolving Biden-Trump rematch." There are skeptics, like former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell. "We've got to get out and win the election talking about the things that are important," he said. But others want to hit the topic harder. "This conviction makes voters really queasy," said one pollster.

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

