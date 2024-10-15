Hostage taking didn't start on Oct. 7
It was always at the center of Iran's project to topple American power
The Iran hostage crisis is my first memory of international politics. When the U.S. Embassy was seized in Tehran in 1979, I was in third grade; I would probably not have really been aware of it until it had stretched on for months. My parents watched news of it on Nightline, after my bedtime. The Iran hostage crisis gets fewer mentions now than it seems to merit. Maybe that's because Sept. 11 was the greater national trauma, but the hostage crisis was the greater national humiliation.
For more than a year, Iranian revolutionaries kept 52 Americans captive and the U.S. could do nothing. So, it's a memory that the country flinches from. In retrospect, though, that crisis may have reshaped the world even more than Sept. 11. It was the seizure of the U.S. Embassy that set Iran and its brand of religious expansion on a collision course with the United States. The project of toppling American power and replacing it with Islamic fundamentalism continues today.
Seen in this light, it's not really a coincidence that hostages are at the center of the Oct. 7 massacre and the war in Gaza and Lebanon. Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies for Iran, devoted far less to any individual interests than to prosecuting the vision of world revolution that has animated the Iranian regime from the start. Like other messianic ideologies, that vision has gathered both junior allies who see political advantage and fellow travelers who see salvation.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
At home, Iran's government is out of touch with its populace and stumbling under the weight of its thorough corruption, yet among backers flooding the streets and campuses of the West, Iran's banner has never flown higher.
And so, a year after Oct. 7, the Middle East is on the verge of an even greater inferno, as the campaign that the Iranian revolutionaries initiated 45 years ago takes its course. It seems almost miraculous now that America's post-WWII conflict with the Soviet Union — played out over just about the same length of time — never led to a more direct confrontation. I fear that this time we will not be so lucky.
This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Mark Gimein is a managing editor at the print edition of The Week. His work on business and culture has appeared in Bloomberg, The New Yorker, The New York Times and other outlets. A Russian immigrant, and has lived in the United States since the age of five, and now lives in Brooklyn with his wife and son.
-
6 striking homes in New Orleans
Feature A home in Audubon
By The Week Staff Published
-
Is the world ready for Tesla's new domestic robots?
Talking Points The debut of Elon Musk's long-promised "Optimus" at a Tesla event last week has renewed debate over the role — and feasibility — of commercial automatons
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Kamala Harris walks 'tightrope' on Israel, Gaza
The Explainer She's committed to Israel's defense, and ending Palestinian suffering. Are both possible?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
The four presidents who were assassinated in office
The Explainer The unlucky men who fell victim to successful plots against their lives
By David Faris Published
-
The CIA is openly recruiting foreign spies in other countries
In the Spotlight The agency is posting instructions in multiple languages for people to contact them
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'People want to understand food — but only to a point'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Arizona kicks off swing-state early voting
Speed Read The voting began with less than a month to go before the presidential election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden, Netanyahu talk ahead of Israeli hit on Iran
Speed Read The pair spoke for the first time since August
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Such wrongdoing encourages foreign corrupt practices'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How could escalation in the Middle East affect the global economy?
Today's Big Question Oil prices have already risen but wider conflict could see supply chains disrupted more broadly
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Is a wider regional war finally at hand in the Middle East?
Talking Points Iran and Israel ramp up the rhetoric
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published