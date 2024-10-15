Hostage taking didn't start on Oct. 7

It was always at the center of Iran's project to topple American power

Student protestors
Protestors call for the release of U.S. hostages being held in Iran in 1979
(Image credit: Len Hawley / Consolidated News Pictures / Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)
Mark Gimein
By
published

The Iran hostage crisis is my first memory of international politics. When the U.S. Embassy was seized in Tehran in 1979, I was in third grade; I would probably not have really been aware of it until it had stretched on for months. My parents watched news of it on Nightline, after my bedtime. The Iran hostage crisis gets fewer mentions now than it seems to merit. Maybe that's because Sept. 11 was the greater national trauma, but the hostage crisis was the greater national humiliation.

For more than a year, Iranian revolutionaries kept 52 Americans captive and the U.S. could do nothing. So, it's a memory that the country flinches from. In retrospect, though, that crisis may have reshaped the world even more than Sept. 11. It was the seizure of the U.S. Embassy that set Iran and its brand of religious expansion on a collision course with the United States. The project of toppling American power and replacing it with Islamic fundamentalism continues today.

Mark Gimein

Mark Gimein is a managing editor at the print edition of The Week. His work on business and culture has appeared in BloombergThe New YorkerThe New York Times and other outlets. A Russian immigrant, and has lived in the United States since the age of five, and now lives in Brooklyn with his wife and son.

