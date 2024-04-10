How green onions could swing South Korea's election

Country's president has fallen foul of the oldest trick in the campaign book, not knowing the price of groceries

South Korea green onions
A supporter greets an opposition party leader wearing a crown of green onions, which have become a symbol of protest against South Korea's president
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK
Yoon Suk Yeol is "hardly the first" politician to appear out of touch with ordinary voters amid a cost-of-living crisis – but in the run-up to South Korea's key national elections this week, the country's conservative president found himself "tripped up by a humble vegetable".

As South Koreans headed to the polls to elect their new 300-member parliament, green onions have "gone from a simple staple of Korean cooking to a powerful symbol of voter anger over rising prices in Asia's fourth-biggest economy", said The Guardian.



