Is Bougainville about to be the world’s newest nation?

Resource-rich islands push for ratification of their vote for independence from Papua New Guinea

By
Published
Photo collage of Bougainville&#039;s President Ishmael Toroama, Panguna copper mine, and Papua New Guinea&#039;s PM James Marape
Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape (right) proposes delay; Bougainville President Ishmael Toroama (left) champions secession
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Bougainville could soon become the world’s newest nation, three decades after a brutal civil war, and seven years since the resource-rich islands overwhelmingly voted to secede from Papua New Guinea.

Parliamentarians in Papua New Guinea will vote next month on whether to grant independence to the autonomous and ethnically distinct islands that are home to around 350,000 people.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
Explore More
The Week UK

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing