Kristi Noem is back under the microscope over DHS planes

Noem reportedly bought the planes just before being ousted from the Department of Homeland Security

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem boards a plane in Ecuador in 2025.
Then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem boards a plane in Ecuador in 2025
(Image credit: Alex Brandon / Pool / AFP / Getty Images)

Kristi Noem was ousted from her role as Homeland Security secretary in March 2026, but her final moments as the agency’s head are under renewed scrutiny due to airplanes she purchased for DHS. These transactions are especially controversial because they were reportedly made through one of Noem’s political donors.

What did Noem do?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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