Federal agents raid home of Trump critic Ilhan Omar

The search is a ‘highly unusual breach’ in DOJ procedure

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ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - MARCH 28: Congresswoman Ilhan Omar speaks onstage as Hundreds of Thousands Protest as part of the No Kings Rallies on March 28, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) speaks at a No Kings rally in St. Paul
(Image credit: Adam Bettcher / Getty Images for No Kings)

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