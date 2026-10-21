What does the Ilhan Omar investigation mean for US citizenship?

Critics believe Trump’s denaturalization effort is an attempt at ‘silencing political opposition’

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo collage illustration of Representative llhan Omar
The Trump administration aims to ‘ultimately deport’ Rep. Ilhan Omar
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images / AP Photo)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is fighting to keep her citizenship. She is under investigation by the Trump administration, whose officials suggest the immigrant lawmaker may not have lawfully become a citizen. Critics say the White House is weaponizing its powers to intimidate one of its fiercest critics in Congress.

‘Creeping totalitarianism’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

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