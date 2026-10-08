Department of Justice launches the ‘largest denaturalization effort in modern history’

The rarely deployed legal process is being used far more frequently as a tool for Trump’s greater efforts to curtail immigration

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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US Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks during a news conference
US Attorney General Todd Blanche has promised to ‘continue to employ the denaturalization process’
(Image credit: Kent Nishimura / Contributor / Getty Images)

The Department of Justice is revoking the citizenship of 40 naturalized citizens who have been accused of various crimes. The sweeping effort is in line with the Trump administration’s escalation of immigration enforcement.

Who is being targeted?

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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