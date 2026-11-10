What does the Department of Justice’s post-midterms exodus mean for MAGA?

As Washington prepares for a Democratic majority in the coming legislative session, some of President Donald Trump’s top legal lieutenants are using this lame duck period to explore greener professional pastures. Since polls closed this month, at least four top Justice Department officials have submitted resignations. With Trump looking to the DOJ and Attorney General Todd Blanche as an animating force behind much of his second-term agenda, what do these sudden defections mean for MAGA moving forward?

The high-profile resignations include Civil Rights Division chief Harmeet Dhillon , U.S. Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones, Civil Division boss Brett Shumate, and John Eisenberg, who led the DOJ’s national security section. Although a post-midterms “wave of resignations” is “not unheard of in any administration,” the DOJ’s “rapid-fire series” of departures in recent days makes it an “early outlier among federal agencies so far,” said The Washington Post. Four senior, Senate-confirmed DOJ figures “heading for the exits after barely a year and a half on the job” is the “sort of turnover that raises a serious question,” said former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance on Substack : “What’s going on inside the Justice Department?”

The “thinning” of the department’s “upper ranks” leaves Trump’s DOJ without “some of its most seasoned hands,” said Politico . Democrats, meanwhile, are “salivating at the chance to use their newly minted majority” to investigate the department’s most “politically sensitive decisions,” and Trump’s role therein. Reding Quiñones in particular had been a “key figure” in DOJ investigations into law enforcement figures involved in previous probes into Trump’s conduct, said MS Now . Those efforts are “widely viewed” as part of a “retribution campaign against the president’s perceived enemies.”

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What next?

Reding Quiñones’ exit leaves the “future of his office’s marquee probe” into Trump’s alleged enemies “in doubt,” said the Post. The White House could “struggle to replace Senate-confirmed officials” in the coming term, said Politico. Democrats will have the power to “delay any confirmation,” forcing the DOJ to “rely on acting appointees for those jobs.” Ultimately, said Vance, the resignations “only buttress” a broader point that A.G. Blanche “should be impeached as soon as possible if he won’t resign.”