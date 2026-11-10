Today's Big Question

What does the Department of Justice’s post-midterms exodus mean for MAGA?

The Justice Department is losing some of its highest-profile leaders ahead of a Democratic majority in Washington

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A banner featuring US President Donald Trump hangs on the outside of the Department of Justice headquarters on June 23, 2026. (Photo by Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images)
Multiple Senate-confirmed DOJ officials have turned in their resignations
(Image credit: Ken Cedeno / AFP / Getty Images)

As Washington prepares for a Democratic majority in the coming legislative session, some of President Donald Trump’s top legal lieutenants are using this lame duck period to explore greener professional pastures. Since polls closed this month, at least four top Justice Department officials have submitted resignations. With Trump looking to the DOJ and Attorney General Todd Blanche as an animating force behind much of his second-term agenda, what do these sudden defections mean for MAGA moving forward?

What did the commentators say?

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

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