The combative lawyer who will oversee the DOJ's civil rights division

Harmeet Dhillon is best known for taking on high-profile right-wing culture war cases

Harmeet Dhillon on a megascreen at the 2024 Republican National Convention, offering a Sikh prayer
The legal nonprofit Dhillon founded is built to 'zealously advocate for individual liberty and to combat illegal discrimination'
President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights is an attorney, conservative activist and Fox News personality who raised her national profile during the Covid-19 pandemic by challenging stay-at-home, quarantine and mandatory face mask policies. Harmeet K. Dhillon, 56, has long served as a key part of the right-wing culture war's legal arm and will now be tasked with leading the Department of Justice's civil rights program, which she is expected to reorient toward conservative positions on a variety of hot-button issues.

A corporate lawyer turned MAGA warrior

